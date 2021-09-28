Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.23 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 78.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,997,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

ETSY stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

