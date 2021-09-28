Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,400 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.18 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.