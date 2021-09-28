Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 14,907 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.