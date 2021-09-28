Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $908,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

