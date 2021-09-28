Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

