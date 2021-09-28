Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.34 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

