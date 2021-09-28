General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after buying an additional 1,077,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

