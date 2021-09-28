Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Tractor Supply also reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

