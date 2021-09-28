Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,328 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

