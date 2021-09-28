Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 290,454 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

