Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

