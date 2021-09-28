Wing Finance (WING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.09 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $15.34 or 0.00036689 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,105,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,207 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.