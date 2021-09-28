RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON RCP opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,786 ($23.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,715 ($35.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,612.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,503.67.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.