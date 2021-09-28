RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RCP opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,786 ($23.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,715 ($35.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,612.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,503.67.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

