Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 154.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

