Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

