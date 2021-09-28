FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102,473.32 and $3.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

