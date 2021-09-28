Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

