Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.