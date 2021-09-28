Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

