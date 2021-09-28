Xponance Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $130,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

