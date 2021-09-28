Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 461,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.