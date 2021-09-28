Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

