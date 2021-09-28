Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,657 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $548.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $250.45 and a one year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

