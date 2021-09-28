Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

