Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,700 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.