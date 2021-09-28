Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

