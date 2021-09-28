Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,694 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

