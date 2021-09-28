Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

D opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

