3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

