Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

