Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

