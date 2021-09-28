2,655 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 890,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

