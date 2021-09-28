Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,171,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $747,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

