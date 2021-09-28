Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

