Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

