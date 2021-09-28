Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

