Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77,559 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Shares of ESXB opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

