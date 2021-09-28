178,105 Shares in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Soliton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soliton by 87.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Soliton by 22.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Soliton stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

