Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 57,400 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.