Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $904.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

