Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stake Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

