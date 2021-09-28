Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

