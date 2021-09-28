Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,546 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

