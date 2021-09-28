Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,899.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,600.65. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.