Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 64.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

