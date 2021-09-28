Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 26,340 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of Steelcase worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

