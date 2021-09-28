Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $5.33 Million Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 618,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 578,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GGAL opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.