Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

