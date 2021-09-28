Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 120,926 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,281 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.