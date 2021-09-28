The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after buying an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

